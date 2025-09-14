Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders made it known he didn't want to be on Ravens: report

Sanders is No 3 on the Browns' depth chart

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Browns legend Joe Thomas gives 'Shedeur Sanders cult' a reality check Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas gives 'Shedeur Sanders cult' a reality check

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is giving the "Shedeur Sanders cult" a reality check in his appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders reportedly made an effort to avoid being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens had plans to take the former Colorado Buffaloes standout quarterback with the 141st pick of the draft, ESPN reported Sunday. However, Sanders reportedly made it known that he didn’t want to get stuck behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on the depth chart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders warms up

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game agaist the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

Sanders was looking to be chosen by a team in which he would have a chance to play. The Ravens ended up taking offensive lineman Carson Vinson and Sanders went to the Cleveland Browns a few picks later.

He would have been in a battle with Cooper Rush and Devin Leary for the backup job. Rush joined the Ravens from the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. Leary was signed to a futures contract in January but didn’t make the final roster.

Shedeur Sanders on the sideline vs Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

'NFL REDZONE' HOST SCOTT HANSON ADMITS COMMERCIAL MESSAGING WAS UNCLEAR AFTER UPROAR

Sanders performed well enough for the Browns to keep him. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and waived Tyler Huntley.

Sanders is No. 3 on the Browns’ depth chart going into the second week of the 2025 season. He is behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie teammate Dillon Gabriel.

Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Joe Flacco (15) and Dillon Gabriel (5) chat during training camp July 23, 2025, in Berea. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland is set to take on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue