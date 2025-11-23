Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders gives fiery message to critics after Browns' win

Sanders had a touchdown pass in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Will Shedeur Sanders make an impact for the Browns? | The Herd Video

Will Shedeur Sanders make an impact for the Browns? | The Herd

Shedeur Sanders said that he "put in the work" in order to make the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster. Jason McIntyre discusses the Browns’ QB situation and if Sanders can make an impact after avoiding the cut.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders talked about the sobering reality of playing in the NFL as he led the Cleveland Browns to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first-career start on Sunday.

Sanders’ performance wasn’t the prettiest. He was 11-of-20 with 209 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He had a nice 54-yard completion to Isaiah Bond and then threw a dump off to Dylan Sampson, who ran it for a 66-yard touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders drops back to pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The rookie quarterback said he was grateful for the opportunity, but understood that the lack of reps with the first-team offense wasn’t an excuse for completing only 55% of his passes and ending the game with an 87.3 passer rating.

"Everybody starts different places. Like I said, just because I didn’t get the summer reps just because I wasn’t in the best situation for me to be prepared to go out there and execute from a summer standpoint – that’s how life is," he said. "Everybody’s not in the best situation. But it’s no excuse. Gotta go out there and perform. There’s no choice. There’s no question.

Shedeur Sanders talks to Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders  at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

NFL WEEK 12 SCORES: SHEDEUR SANDERS ERA BEGINS WITH A WIN

"Nobody cares if this was one week of prep. Who cares? So, a lot of people want to see me fail – it ain’t gonna happen. It ain’t gonna happen."

Sanders started in place of Dillon Gabriel, who was out with a concussion. He called it surreal to be able to go out and perform for the Browns after being a fifth-round pick back in the spring.

He vowed to correct some of the smaller mistakes as time goes on.

"It’s only one way, and the only way is up," he said.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, Sanders became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win their first NFL start since Eric Zeier in 1995. Zeier was a third-round pick of Georgia. He made his first start on Oct. 29, 1995, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. The Browns finished 5-11 that year and moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens in 1996.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue