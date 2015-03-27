Sharks' Havlat out 6-8 weeks

San Jose Sharks right wing Marty Havlat will to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a partially torn tendon in his left hamstring.

The injury occurred in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers when he clipped his skate on the boards when coming off the bench of a line change.

The surgery was done by Dr. Mark Safran and it revealed only a partial tear, instead of a full tear which was initially feared.

"He's going to be out for an extended period of time," said San Jose general manager Doug Wilson. "We thought it was a complete tear, but it was not and it's been repaired surgically. He will be out an extended period of time, but we expect him to be back."

In his first season with the Sharks, the 30-year-old has two goals and 13 assists and is plus-eight over 26 games this season.