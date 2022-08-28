Shaq pals around with Hasbulla Magomedov in Australia: 'Almost knocked me out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and 19-year-old Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov collaborated on several viral videos over the weekend as the two celebrities finally met.

The two sports personalities got together on a yacht in Australia. O’Neal posted a video on his social media accounts showing Magomedov "sneaking up" up on the former Los Angeles Lakers star and delivering a right hook to the big man.

"@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out," the Basketball Hall of Famer wrote on social media.

It all appeared to be in good fun. O’Neal also posted another photo of him and Magomedov sitting on the couch.

Magomedov is one of the most popular mixed martial arts personalities. He’s built up a large following on social media with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on TikTok and more than 133,000 followers on Twitter.

He’s been seen ringside at UFC events and is a big supporter of undefeated retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

O’Neal was taking some time to enjoy Australia over the last week.

He caused a stir on an Australian podcast when he entertained listeners with his take on a flat-Earth conspiracy theory.

"It's a theory," O'Neal said on the podcast when asked about his past comments on whether the Earth is flat. "It's just a theory. They teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory.

'For example, I flew 20 hours today. … It was all straight. I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down. It's just a theory. It’s a conspiracy theory."

O'Neal also has some thoughts on the rotation of the Earth, questioning whether it really spins.

"You know how they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years," O'Neal said as host Jackie O laughed. "Not once did the lake rotate to the left or rotate to the right."

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.