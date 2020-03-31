Shaq calls for family dance-off against other NBA stars while social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Shaquille O’Neal is having fun with his sons during the coronavirus quarantine.

First on Friday, he and his boys, Shareef and Shaqir, danced on social media to "Why is Everything Chrome?" by King Critical, while challenging NBA superstars to a dance-off.

“Y’all do t want none,” he said to fellow superstars, including Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A few days later on Monday, O’Neal brought back one of his persona: DJ Diesel; he’s spun at events like Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza.

With the tag, “Don’t be down. Be safe love yall Oneal boys kitchen concert,” the Instagram post features the legend deejaying with a remix of the song “Down” by Marian Hill as sons, Shareef and Shaqir, stepson Myles O’Neal, and nephew Gregory Jordan boogie and bop.

Once the beat drops, the family really lets go in their kitchen mosh pit.

The NBA is still clinging onto hope that pro basketball can make a comeback sooner than expected.

NBA executives are pondering the idea of arranging a single-site 16-team playoff and a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude without fans in attendance, sources told the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA has explored other options as well, which includes the playoffs being reduced to a best-of-three series across the board, according to the New York Post. A single-elimination format has been basically ruled out, and is only under consideration as a last resort option.

“They’re very determined to have a champion,” one source told the newspaper.