Seattle Sounders owner predicts millions in losses after coronavirus halts season

Seattle Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer raised concerns about the potential financial damage the coronavirus pandemic could have on Major League Soccer clubs.

Hanauer sounded the alarm in an interview with SB Nation’s Sounder at Heart, saying the Sounders will probably lose millions even if the league resumes playing later this season.

“The losses at the team level in MLS will be astronomical,” he said. “Hundreds of millions, billions, really big numbers. But the MLS ownership is solid and committed to the league and their teams long-term. That is fantastic.”

On the brighter side, Hanauer said the organization doesn’t have plans to furlough or lay employees off. He believed the organization will have the ability to access as much as $10 million in low-interest loans to help make payroll, according to Sounder at Heart

Major League Soccer is looking at several different ways to complete the season as it decides when matches can safely return following the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Don Garber told ESPN on Monday.

“From tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, but doing everything to get as many games,” Garber said, adding that matches would likely be played without fans and officials were monitoring how England and Germany return to the pitch.

MLS had a moratorium on training until April 24, but Garber told ESPN that could be extended by a few weeks. The league had set a May 10 return date but it’s unclear whether that target would be met.

Major League Soccer suspended play March 12 after American pro sports leagues were shutting down due to the coronavirus. The league initially said it would be shut down for 30 days but that changed as public health officials insisted on strict social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the outbreak.