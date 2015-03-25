Seattle Seahawks move quickly to hire Dan Quinn as new defensive coordinator

Seattle has moved quickly to hire Florida defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the same position with the Seahawks.

Seattle made the move on Thursday morning just hours after Gus Bradley left the Seahawks to become the head coach in Jacksonville.

Quinn returns to Seattle after two seasons with the Gators. He was the defensive line coach for Seattle in 2009 and 2010 before leaving for the college ranks and the chance to be a coordinator. At Florida, Quinn's units ranked eighth nationally in total defense in 2011 and fifth in 2012. The Gators allowed just 286.7 yards and 14.5 points per game last season.

Quinn previously worked in the NFL as a defensive line coach in San Francisco, Miami and with the New York Jets.