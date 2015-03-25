Seattle LB Bobby Wagner has high ankle sprain, unknown status for Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks starting middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will likely be a game-time decision because of a high ankle sprain suffered last week against Indianapolis.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the status of Wagner and tight end Zach Miller against Tennessee will probably not be known until pregame warm-ups Sunday. Miller injured a hamstring injury last week and missed the game against Indianapolis.

If Wagner can't go, Seattle could slide outside linebacker K.J. Wright into the middle. Wright's first NFL game was as a middle linebacker and he has played all three linebacker positions for Seattle.

Carroll said the plan is for center Max Unger to return this week. Unger was to be limited Wednesday before getting increased practice time the rest of the week.

