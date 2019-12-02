Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Los Angeles Kings
Published

Former NHL player Sean Avery accuses ex-Kings coach of kicking him on bench

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former NHL winger Sean Avery accused former Los Angeles Kings coach Marc Crawford of kicking him during a 2006 game against the Nashville Predators.

Avery made the revelation to the New York Post on Saturday. The revelation came after the Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters resigned over accusations he kicked a player and used racial slurs against another player during his coaching career.

BILL PETERS RESIGNS AS CALGARY FLAMES COACH AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF RACIAL SLURS

“He kicked me after a too-many-men-on-the-ice call I took,” Avery said of Crawford. “He didn’t have me serve it, we got scored on, and he let me have it.”

The game was played on Dec. 23, 2006 between the Kings and Predators. Los Angeles was handed the penalty in the second period and Nashville scored a goal on the power play as part of their 7-0 win. After the goal, Avery said he was accosted by Crawford at the end of the bench.

“You know how I stand at the end of the bench? He came down and gave me an a*s kick that left a mark,” he said.

PANTHERS' KEITH YANDLE KEEPS IRON MAN STREAK ALIVE VS. SABRES, DESPITE LOSING 9 TEETH IN PREVIOUS GAME

Crawford is now an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks. The team declined to comment on the allegation, according to USA Today.

Avery said he found the incident more “bemusing” than anything.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Avery played in the NHL from 2001 to 2012. He came into the league with the Detroit Red Wings before playing for the Kings, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_