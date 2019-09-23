Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll receives nasty gash to nose after getting hit with football

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Sometimes even coaches get bruised and battered in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was on the receiving end of a football to the face Sunday prior to his game against the New Orleans Saints.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS' BRUCE ARIANS GIVES BIZARRE REASON FOR TAKING LATE-GAME PENALTY BEFORE MISSED FIELD GOAL

Video showed Carroll unaware of a football being tossed his way. He was later seen with a nasty gash on the left side of his nose and a bandage taped over it.

According to ESPN, Carroll was asked whether the nose was broken.

WWII VETERAN 'HARMONICA PETE' PERFORMS NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE MINNESOTA VIKINGS GAME

“It's been broken many times,” Carroll replied.

The Seahawks ended up losing to the Saints 33-27 to drop to 2-1 on the season. The Saints, even without Drew Brees, improved to 2-1 on the year.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sports tape on his nose before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sports tape on his nose before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Culminating the nose injury and the loss, Carroll told reporters after the game: “I’ve had a particularly bad day.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.