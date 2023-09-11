Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' DK Metcalf unleashes blind side hit on Rams player; says he was 'blocking'

Metcalf scored a touchdown, but the Seahawks fell 30-13

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf appeared to defend himself on Sunday after he was seen shoving Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon away from the ball during their game.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game. Metcalf came up to Witherspoon when he was not looking at him and shoved him to the ground. Los Angeles was already up 27-13 at this point.

DK Metcalf rubs his head

DK Metcalf, #14 of the Seattle Seahawks, reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Metcalf was eventually hit with a taunting penalty, costing the Seahawks 15 yards. The play the shove occurred on was just an 8-yard pass and catch from Geno Smith to Colby Parkinson.

The star wide receiver said after the game he was "blocking."

DK Metcalf vs the Rams

DK Metcalf, #14 of the Seattle Seahawks, runs the play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"Well, I was blocking," Metcalf said. "I guess I blocked him a little too hard and pushed him to the ground and he got up mad because he felt like I blocked him in the back. But I mean, that’s just how I play. 

"I block every play when I don’t have the ball and I’m never taking a play off or jogging, trying to take a play off. So that’s what transpired."

He was asked about the taunting penalty afterward.

"I saw their coaches yelling at me or saying something to me and their players. And I let that get to me and I retaliated. The second man always gets called. So, just got to be better in that aspect."

DK Metcalf walks off the field

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, #14, walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle Sept. 10, 2023. (Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

Metcalf had three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the loss, but the Rams stepped up when they needed to and outplayed Seattle, winning 30-13.

