Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks cut Jamal Adams less than 3 years after making him highest-paid safety in NFL history

Adams played in 34 of 67 possible games with Seattle

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

The Seattle Seahawks' trade to acquire Jamal Adams didn't work out like they had hoped.

After a drama-filled stint with the New York Jets, one of the best young stars in the game was surprisingly traded.

The Jets acquired two first-round picks from the Seahawks for a player who did not want to be with the team and was vocal about his displeasure.

Jamal Adams warming up

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the national anthem prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Adams played just 34 of a possible 67 games with Seattle, and now he is a free agent.

The Seahawks reportedly released Adams Tuesday, ending his four-year tenure with them.

Seattle inked Adams to a four-year deal worth north of $70 million in 2021, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. But with two years left on that deal, Adams is worth a $20.8 million cap hit.

The Seahawks had to be ecstatic with the trade in Adams' first season with them. Despite playing only a dozen games, Adams was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the third straight season. Best known for his blitzing ability rather than his skills in coverage, that 2020 season was also the last time he had a sack.

Jamal Adams during a 2021 game

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle.  (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

In the last three seasons, he's played just 22 games.

He was also fined $50,000 last season for a tiff with a neurotrauma consultant who examined him for a concussion. 

Later in the season, he was criticized for zooming in on a photo of a Jets reporter's wife, captioning it "Yikes." The reporter used that same caption when Adams allowed a touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets used one of the picks it received for Adams to trade up in 2021 to take offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. In 2022, they used Seattle's first-rounder (10th overall) to take Garrett Wilson, who became that season's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jamal Adams lines up for a play during a Seahawks game

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks lines up for a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and have not won a playoff game since the 2019 season.

Seattle also cut Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.