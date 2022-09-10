Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour
Published

Scottie Scheffler surprised with PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy prior to Texas, Alabama game

Scheffler won four events in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, had one heck of a year. 

Scheffler led the PGA Tour with four wins, won his first major and is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. 

Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2022 PGA Tour Championship Aug. 26, 2022, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.  

Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2022 PGA Tour Championship Aug. 26, 2022, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.   (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And he’s now the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year, receiving the award while on the "College GameDay" set at the University of Texas. 

Scheffler, a graduate of Texas with a finance degree, was surprised with the Jack Nicklaus Award Saturday morning and was greeted by chants of "Scottie, Scottie, Scottie" from the Texas faithful. 

"I don’t have much to say," a teary-eyed Scheffler said after receiving the award. "I was definitely not expecting that. That means a lot to me."

Scheffler’s four PGA Tour wins came in just six tournaments. He became the first to accomplish that feat since Jason Day in 2014-2015.

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Aug. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the award, Scheffler becomes the first player to win the Player of the Year on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Rookie of the Year award and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. 

Scottie Scheffler during the final round of the 2022 PGA Tour Championship Aug. 28, 2022, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. 

Scottie Scheffler during the final round of the 2022 PGA Tour Championship Aug. 28, 2022, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.  (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Undoubtably, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"And as gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf. With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come."

Texas and No. 1 Alabama play at noon ET in Austin, Texas. 

