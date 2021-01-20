Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. plan to rehab together during offseason

Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. played together for the New York Giants, but the latter was eventually traded away to the Cleveland Browns.

Barkley suffered his ACL injury in Week 2 of the 2020 season in a game against the Chicago Bears, and Beckham Jr. went down with the same injury five weeks later against the Cincinnati Bengals. With that said, both players enter the 2021 offseason rehabbing from their injuries, and they plan on working out together to get back into shape.

"Only thing I do know that I have planned for sure, I’m definitely going to link up with [Odell]," Barkley told ESPN. "Obviously, Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We’re really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That’s the only I think I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air."

Barkley said that he routinely works out with Beckham Jr., and he’s especially looking forward to doing it this time around after both players had their seasons cut short. Barkley said that he would love to workout with other guys who tore their ACLs this past season.

"Obviously I would love to, any of those guys that are going through this injury," Barkley said. "Whether it’s Joe [Burrow], [Devin] Bush, Bud [Dupree], there’s a couple guys, any guys, I think it would be really dope if we could all link up."