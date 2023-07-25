Saquon Barkley agrees to deal with Giants: report

Saquon Barkley appears set to suit up for the New York Giants for at least one more season.

Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with a $2 million signing bonus, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the details behind the deal.

"When a player doesn't do a long-term deal by the mid-July deadline, the only option is a 1-year deal," he wrote. "But the two sides can negotiate that 1-year franchise tag into a 1-year new contract. It's very rare. But that's what happened here. Smart on all sides."

Drama between the Giants and Barkley started last week when the two sides failed to come to terms on a long-term deal. It set off alarm bells around the Giants as it appeared Barkley was set to miss training camp and possibly regular season games.

According to the New York Post, the Giants’ final offer was for three years and around $11-11.5 million per year with guarantees of around $22-23 million. The numbers were reportedly within $1-2 million on both ends of the running back’s asking price.

Barkley was unhappy about being tagged from the get-go. New York tagged Barkley and then came to a long-term agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones.

The running back had his best year yet in 2022. It was the first time he played at least 16 games in a season since his rookie year. He ran for 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also had 57 catches for 338 yards. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

Running backs reportedly held a Zoom call to discuss their depressed market. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb summed up the lack of opportunity.

"We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation. We’re the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run [for] 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year, they’re going to say, you’re probably worn down. It’s tough. … It hurts us at the end of the day."

Barkley is set to be at training camp and likely ready to bet on himself for the 2023 season.