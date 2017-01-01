Santa Clara handles San Francisco 72-58

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) KJ Feagin scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Jared Brownridge scored 20 to lead Santa Clara to a 72-58 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

Feagin was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and Santa Clara (7-8, 1-1) as a team was 50 percent from 3 on 13-for-26 shooting. Nate Kratch added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos.

Santa Clara seized a quick 9-2 lead in a little more than the first three minutes and never trailed. Feagin and Henrik Jadersten made back-to-back 3s and San Francisco led 38-24 not long before intermission.

Matt McCarthy hit a jumper and a layup to help the Dons close to within 43-40 with 12:54 to play but couldn't get closer. Brownridge hit a layup and a 3 to push the lead to 53-43.

Ronnie Boyce led San Francisco (11-4, 1-1) with 23 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Ratinho had 12 points and McCarthy added 10 points and 10 boards.