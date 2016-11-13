Sanders kicks 40-yard FG; New Mexico beats Utah State 24-21

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Teriyon Gipson ran for two touchdowns, and Jason Sanders kicked a 40-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining to give New Mexico a 24-21 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

Utah State (3-7, 1-6 Mountain West) led 21-6 early in the third quarter. Gipson scored twice from inside the 5 in the third quarter to tie it 21-all.

The Aggies had first-and-goal at the New Mexico (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) 9 with 8:46 left. Gerold Bright ran 7 yards on first down. Tonny Lindsey, who had two touchdown runs, ran three more times and didn't score.

On the ensuing series, the Lobos drove 76 yards in 11 plays to set up Sanders' game-winning kick. Sanders also kicked 36- and 37-yard field goals in the second quarter.

Kent Myers was 21 of 27 for 263 yards passing, and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ron'Quavion Tarver for the Aggies.