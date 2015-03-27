Sanchez loses no-hitter, but Tigers top Indians

Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Detroit beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 Saturday despite the Tigers having a run taken off the scoreboard.

Carlos Santana ruined Sanchez's no-hit bid with a two-out triple in the seventh, but Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoffs after falling to 16-45 since the All-Star break. Starter Justin Masterson (11-14) took the loss.

Sanchez (3-5) struck out seven over 6 2-3 innings as Detroit stayed one game behind the first place Chicago White Sox in the AL Central with its fourth straight win.

After Cleveland rallied, Jose Valverde, the fourth Tigers pitcher, worked the ninth for his 31st save in 35 chances.