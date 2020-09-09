San Francisco 49ers: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to do the near-impossible feat of winning a Super Bowl just a year after falling short.

The good news is the roster looks relatively the same with some powerhouse names, but the 49ers will have to do without the help of veteran left tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement back in April due to health reasons, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Saints that same month.

The Niners addressed those concerns when they drafted Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk 25th overall and acquired seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams in a trade with the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should do well with Aiyuk and Williams as he goes into his second full year as starting QB.

San Francisco’s defense was ranked among the best last season but the addition of rookie Javon Kinlaw should make a noticeable difference.

**

5 THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

- SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS’ ALL-TIME MOUNT RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

- SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 2020 SCHEDULE: 3 INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

- SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: EACH NFL DRAFT 2020 SELECTION

- KITTLE AGREES TO 5-YEAR EXTENSION WITH 49ERS

- 49ERS GIVE KYLE SHANAHAN NEW DEAL THROUGH 2025

**

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: TRENT WILLIAMS

The 2020 NFL Draft wasn’t just about the rookies for the 49ers.

Trent Williams was reunited with head coach Kyle Shanahan, with whom he worked with during his time as offensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team, when the Niners announced on Day 3 of the draft that they had acquired Williams in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

The move signaled that Staley would be moving on which was confirmed when he announced his retirement later that day.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams has just the right amount of experience to make sure San Francisco doesn’t miss a beat in Staley’s absence.

**

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Raheem Mostert (RB), Deebo Samuel (WR), Brandon Aiyuk (WR), Kendrick Bourne (WR), George Kittle (TE), Trent Williams (LT), Laken Tomlinson (LG), Ben Garland (C), Daniel Brunskill (RG), Mike McGlinchey (RT)

Defense: Nick Bosa (DE), Javon Kinlaw (DT), D.J. Jones (DT), Arik Armstead (DE), Kwon Alexander (LB), Fred Warner (LB), Dre Greenlaw (LB), Richard Sherman (CB), Jaquiski Tartt (S), Jimmie Ward (FS), Emmanuel Moseley (CB)

Special Teams: Robbie Gould (K), Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

**

2020 49ERS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: Cardinals (9/13, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 2: @ Jets (9/20, 1 p.m.)

Week 3: @ Giants (9/27, 1 p.m.)

Week 4: Eagles (10/4, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 5: Dolphins (10/11, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 6: Rams (10/18, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 7: @ Patriots (10/25, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 8: @ Seahawks (11/01, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 9: Packers (11/5, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 10: @ Saints (11/15, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Rams (11/29, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 13: Buffalo (12/07, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Washington Football Team (12/13, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 15: @ Cowboys (12/20, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 16: @ Cardinals (TBD)

Week 17: Seahawks (1/03, 4:25 p.m.)

**

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +1000

**

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.