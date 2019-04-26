Some San Francisco 49ers fans not ecstatic team drafted Nick Bosa due to old pro-Trump, anti-Kaepernick tweets

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa was chosen second overall by the San Francisco 49ers during Thursday night’s NFL draft, but some fans were not happy with the pick due to the player’s controversial social media history.

Bosa, 21, told ESPN earlier this month that he cleansed his Twitter account of political tweets he penned. The athlete regularly tweeted about his support for President Trump and his disdain for former 49ers quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick. He told the media outlet he deleted those tweets out of fear he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco if he were drafted by the West Coast team.

“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

Screenshots of Bosa's tweets showed him calling Kaepernick “a clown.”

After the 49ers chose Bosa, social media users took to Twitter to discuss the choice.

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill tweeted: “So my 49ers took Nick Bosa…” She included a meme image of a Cleveland Cavaliers fan looking frustrated.

“Sorry 49ers I’ve been a fan for 30 plus years but have blacked out after the league including you colluded to keep [Colin] Kaepernick out of the league but now I’m done with you drafting [Nick Bosa] character and unity no longer matter to you,” a social media user wrote.

“Been a Niners fan since Jerry Rice and Joe Montana days. I was hyped about them drafting him. But it seems like Nick Bosa only deleted them because he knew the #49ers would pick him. I don’t think a lot of San Francisco 49ers fans or players will be okay with it,” a tweet read.

“49ers fans after they picked Nick Bosa,” a tweet read with a gif.

Some of Bosa’s future teammates welcomed him to the squad.

Defensive end Solomon Thomas tweeted, “Excited to have you join the D line!!”

“Welcome to the squad! Let’s get to work!” linebacker Kwon Alexander wrote.

Bosa said at a press conference following the draft that he was “excited” to be part of the team.

“It’s a storied franchise, they know how to win and I think they’re on the right track and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he said.

Bosa's older brother, Joey, plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

