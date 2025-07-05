Saints star Alvin Kamara asks for do-over after terrible first pitch before Cubs-Cardinals game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will not be making the transition to the baseball diamond anytime soon.

Kamara, 29, threw out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played at Wrigley Field Saturday, and it did not go well.

Kamara, wearing a Cubs' jersey with his name and the No. 41, yanked the first pitch. The Saints star running back threw it about 45 feet and nearly outside the lefty batter's box.

The Cubs' mascot, Clark the Cub, who was catching Kamara’s first pitch, had to reach over and make a nice backhand pick just to keep it in front of him.

Kamara was so displeased with his pitch he started flapping his glove and asked for a do-over. Clark the Cub obliged and threw the ball back to Kamara. The running back got a second chance, and the Cubs’ faithful booed after the ball was thrown back to Kamara.

The second pitch was much better for the Saints star. Kamara fired one, still a little wild, but in the air for all 60 feet that Clark the Cub snared. Kamara raised up his arms and gave Clark the Cub a hug in celebration.

Saints fans have seen Kamara celebrate a lot over his eight-year career. The star running back has scored 60 rushing touchdowns and 25 receiving touchdowns.

Last season, in 14 games, Kamara rushed for 950 yards with six rushing touchdowns while hauling in 68 passes for 543 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kamara will be relied upon heavily next season to carry the load after quarterback Derek Carr retired earlier this offseason, leaving the team with a quarterback competition to begin training camp.

