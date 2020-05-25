Saints' Sean Payton trolls Tom Brady after charity golf loss

New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton is taking the trash talk beyond the field and on to the green.

After Tom Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charity golf matchup on Sunday, Payton seized the opportunity to roast his newest competitor in the NFC South.

“I'm liking this Florida @TomBrady right now,” Payton said in a tweet.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was clearly off his game and even split pants after getting a birdie on the seventh hole.

Through 10 holes, Woods and Manning were up 3 strokes, but Brady and partner Phil Mickelson made a late push down the stretch before losing by 1 stroke.

Payton and Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees will now face Brady two times a year after he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

While the AFC East is celebrating Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, the NFC South is now arguably the most competitive division in the league.

