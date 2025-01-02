Saints, Pelicans announce member of video production team among those killed in New Orleans terrorist attack

As the New Orleans community continues to grieve those lost in the terrorist attack in the early hours of New Year’s Day, the Saints and Pelicans announced one of those killed was an employee of theirs.

"We remain heartbroken by the tragic events that claimed innocent lives in our city yesterday morning," the Saints’ statement began. "Among those lost was Matthew Tenedorio, a valued member of the ASM New Orleans video production team. Matthew was young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the Tenedorio family and everyone affected by this senseless act of terrorism. Together, as a city, state, and region, we will come back stronger from this tragedy."

More than a dozen people were killed, and many more were injured, when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck through a crowd on New Orleans’ historic Bourbon Street. Officials determined it was a terror attack.

The attack prompted the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame at the Caesars Superdome.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but was moved to Thursday afternoon.

Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game Thursday, which Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to attend.

"Security is going to be tight," Landry said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Many reacted to the senseless act of violence, including Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, who spoke to his team about what happened.

"The first part of that meeting was to mourn and pray for our country," he said during an appearance on ESPN.

"In the toughest moments, the culture of any program, of a nation, are revealed. I have a lot of faith we're going to rally around the city of New Orleans and support all the victims and families that were affected today."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also posted on social media platform X.

"We remain stunned and saddened by the New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans," Sankey wrote.

"We are also grateful for the work of so many to adjust and adapt to make a football game possible today for @GeorgiaFootball and @NDFootball."

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will move on to face No. 6 Penn State, which defeated No. 3 Boise State New Year’s Eve.

