Saints high-powered offense shows up for second preseason game in 38-20 victory over Houston

Playing in the Superdome for the first time since the NFC championship game last season, New Orleans' high-powered offense picked up where it left off, rolling over the Houston Texans 38-20 Saturday night.

Drew Brees, who played for only one quarter, led New Orleans to two touchdowns — handing off to Reggie Bush for a 9-yard score and leaping over center for a 1-yard TD that put New Orleans up 14-0.

There was not much of a drop off when Chase Daniel took over in the second quarter. The Saints outgained Houston 409 yards to 291 and had the football for 40 minutes.

Brees completed 5 of 10 for 36 yards.

Daniel worked the last three quarters and completed 15 of 21 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Houston quarterback Matt Schaub completed 8 of 10 for 117 yards. Dan Orlovsky completed 12 of 19 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans did little to sort out their running back situation. Arian Foster started Saturday's game, and had six carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. Foster lost a fumble in the second quarter.

The Saints got help from the Texans' turnovers. Houston lost 2 of three fumbles. Trindon Holiday's muffed catch of a first-quarter punt set up the Saints' second touchdown.

Steve Slaton — Foster's main challenger for the starting spot— ran 5 times for 19 yards, Slaton also had two kick returns for 88 yards, including one for 68 yards.

The Saints ran for 198 yards. Bush had 49 yards and rookie Chris Ivory had 66 yards.

Kris Brown has been the Texans' kicker since the franchise began. This year he's competing with Neil Rackers. Coach Gary Kubiak said performance in the preseason games will settle the competition.

Against the Saints, Rackers kicked a 52-yard field goal and Brown hit a 43-yarder.