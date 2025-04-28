Saints' Derek Carr in passionate sermon reveals wife had miscarriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr revealed a heart-wrenching story about his wife having a miscarriage as he fired back at questions about his shoulder injury.

Carr spoke about the trials and tribulations he and his family have gone through over the last few months during an online sermon for ChurchLV on Sunday. He said his wife, Heather, had been dealing with health issues for quite some time when it all came to a head.

He then said they were told that his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

"She had been struggling with some health stuff, and we’ve been walking through it, [we've] been going through it and praying about it and going through that together," Carr said. "We get there, and after all the tests and after hours of time, we’re in there for a while, and they finally come back and they say,'We have great news.' Because you know every word that comes to mind is coming to mind; what is really going on? This was a scary situation to see your wife like that. They come in: ‘Great news. You are completely fine.’ We’re like, ‘What? But what is happening?’

"We’re thankful, we’re celebrating. All we’ve prayed is that she would be OK. But what we didn’t know, which came to a complete shock and surprise to us is that we had a miscarriage. I didn’t, she did. We didn’t know we had a baby, and now we’re hit with this and this emotional toll of, wait, we had a child? I don’t just have four babies, we have five. One is in heaven. We have three little boys and a little girl, and we’ll get to meet the other one when we get to heaven someday. I say all that to say: Let’s be a people that doesn’t judge or point and think the worst, when you don’t really know what people are going [through], amen."

Carr ranted against those who have questioned whether he actually had a shoulder injury in the first place.

"I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this. Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast might think," he said. "I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We’ve been in constant communication. There’s nothing wrong. We’re figuring it out, and we’re going to go forward with that. Is that OK? And I’ve been dealing with people lying about me. I’ve been dealing with people saying this and that, and I’m like, ‘Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense? What is going on?’ And I say this to preface with: You never know what someone is really going through.

"And so why do we continually try to attack people? And I would say attack people that are trying to do things maybe the right way. Why do we continually try? Why do we always have to have an opinion? Why do we – Twitter and Instagram has ruined things for some people. Because now all these people think that they have voices that have to be heard, and so like some people’s voices don’t need to be heard right now. I’ve just got to be honest with you. Because not one of our opinions in here matters. Did you know that? The only opinion that matters is that text right there. It is the word of God. And everything must bow at that."

Carr’s status for the 2025 season is unclear. New Orleans selected quarterback Tyler Shough in the draft. He or Spencer Rattler could be the starter for the 2025 season.

New Orleans was 5-12 last season.