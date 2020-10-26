Saints' Cam Jordan takes aim at Antonio Brown's NFL return

Not everyone is a fan of Antonio Brown’s return to football.

Brown reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, more than a year after his last NFL game and several months after head coach Bruce Arians initially said he wasn’t “a fit in our locker room.”

BENGALS’ CARLOS DUNLAP PUTS UP HOUSE FOR SALE IN DELETED TWEET AFTER SIDELINE ARGUMENT WITH COACH

An eight-game suspension handed out by the NFL earlier this summer means Brown won’t be eligible to play until Week 9 but there are some in the league who aren’t even optimistic about that.

“He's got to get to Week Nine,” New Orlean Saints defensive end Cam Jordan told Pro Football Talk on Sunday.

LACK OF RESPONSE AFTER ANDY DALTON HIT DISAPPOINTING, COWBOYS COACH MIKE MCCARTHY SAYS

The Saints will be Brown’s first opponent but his 2020 season could be cut short depending on the developments in the Britney Taylor civil sexual assault lawsuit which is slated to go to trail in December.

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but played only one game before he was released after 11 days in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

Brown was arrested in January after assaulting a moving truck driver in Florida. He was given two years' probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.