Saints' Alvin Kamara shares his experience with racism: 'Don't act like this doesn't exist or isn't real'

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara shared his experience with racism and social injustice in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Kamara, the Saints’ running back, tweeted he may have experienced these injustices “on a deeper level” because his mother was an illegal immigrant when he was growing up in Atlanta. He tweeted that he’s had the police called on him at banks and has been asked to leave restaurants because the establishment he was at told him he had dressed “inappropriately.”

“I’m saying all of this to say... until you are black in America, you won’t truly understand what it is to be black in america and that’s fine. But don’t act like this doesn’t exist or isn’t real,” he tweeted.

“Black boys go from 'cute little kids' to 'threatening' within the same breath even if all they were doing was walking home. And A man walking in the wrong neighborhood becomes a casualty simply because he looks like he doesn’t belong.

“I’ve been in enough situations where the color of my skin was seen as a big enough threat to cost me my life. And i know there are countless others that that fit my description that could say the same.”

Kamara added that he knows that he can feel comfortable kneeling as a form of protest because “a much bigger message is being conveyed.”

Kamara’s tweets come as many Americans have protested racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.