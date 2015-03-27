Saborio carries RSL past New England

Real Salt Lake got two goals from Alvaro Saborio and held on to beat the New England Revolution, 2-1, on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Blake Brettschneider handed the Revs the lead after 22 minutes, but Saborio equalized before halftime and then netted the winning goal 10 minutes after halftime.

Salt Lake then had Will Johnson sent off with 30 minutes to play, only for New England's Fernando Cardenas to see red in the final 10 minutes.

The loss is the fourth in five games for the Revs, while Salt Lake has collected seven points from its last three contests.

After an early chance for RSL's Fabian Espindola, Brettschneider put the Revs ahead with a classy strike as he took a pass inside the area on the left and sent a curling shot inside the far post.

Espindola was denied again midway through the half but the equalizer came before the break as Kyle Beckerman sent a cross into the box in traffic that saw Saborio stab the ball home from 10 yards.

The home side took the lead 10 minutes after halftime when a Javier Morales free kick was lofted to the back post where Saborio nodded it back across the face of goal and inside the far post.

Johnson made things interesting only a few minutes later when he came in on New England's Clyde Simms with a poor challenge that earned him a red card.

But RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando came up big in the 70th minute when he first produced a diving save to deny Cardenas before keeping out a shot from the subsequent corner kick.

However, Cardenas received a red card of his own after a late tackle on Jamison Olave with nine minutes to go, severely damaging the Revs chances of grabbing an equalizer.