Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring from NFL after 17 years

Fitzpatrick last played for Washington in 2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring after 17 years, according to former teammate Fred Jackson. 

The former Buffalo Bills running back, who played with Fitzpatrick from 2009 to 2012, broke the news on social media Thursday after sharing a message from "Fitzy."

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throws during practice at the team's training facility in Ashburn, Va., Aug. 25, 2021.

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throws during practice at the team's training facility in Ashburn, Va., Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Forever grateful for the magical ride," Fitzpatrick, 39, wrote, accompanied by a list of past teammates.

"Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!" Jackson responded publicly in a tweet. 

STEELERS’ STEPHON TUITT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM NFL AT THE AGE OF 29 

Drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Harvard University, Fitzpatrick played for nine teams over 17 years in the league, most recently signing a one-year contract with Washington in 2021. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fitzpatrick finishes his professional career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns in 166 games. The retired signal-caller is apparently already figuring out his next steps. 

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, sources say Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon about a potential role in its broadcasts for the upcoming season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) reacting after getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during a game Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) reacting after getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during a game Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fitzpatrick last played in an NFL game in 2021 when he suffered a season-ending hip injury in Washington’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com