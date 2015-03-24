Rudock throws for 250 yards and 2 TDs and Iowa holds off Northern Iowa 31-23

next Image 1 of 2

Jake Rudock threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa hung to beat Northern Iowa 31-23 on Saturday.

Kevonte Martin-Manley added eight catches for the Hawkeyes (1-0), who survived despite allowing 203 yards receiving to Panthers running back David Johnson.

Iowa moved ahead by eight with 6:50 left on a 12-yard touchdown reception from Rudock to Damond Powell. Greg Mabin's late interception sealed the win for the Hawkeyes.

Sawyer Kollmorgen had 380 yards passing for the Panthers (0-1), who fell to 1-16 against the rival Hawkeyes.

Iowa opened the second half with a slim 17-13 lead and in need of a boost, when Tevaun Smith took a reverse to the left sideline and cut back across the field, avoiding a slew of charging Panthers for a 35-yard gain. He then caught a Rudock pass in the back of the end zone with one hand to put Iowa ahead 24-13.