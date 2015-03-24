Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Rudock throws for 250 yards and 2 TDs and Iowa holds off Northern Iowa 31-23

By | Associated Press
  • 8a370fe9-
    Image 1 of 2

    Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and linebacker Reggie Spearman tackle Northern Iowa running back Darrian Miller during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth) (The Associated Press)

  • dfe4bc87-
    Image 2 of 2

    Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) breaks the tackle of Northern Iowa defensive back Ray Mitchell (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth) (The Associated Press)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Jake Rudock threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa hung to beat Northern Iowa 31-23 on Saturday.

Kevonte Martin-Manley added eight catches for the Hawkeyes (1-0), who survived despite allowing 203 yards receiving to Panthers running back David Johnson.

Iowa moved ahead by eight with 6:50 left on a 12-yard touchdown reception from Rudock to Damond Powell. Greg Mabin's late interception sealed the win for the Hawkeyes.

Sawyer Kollmorgen had 380 yards passing for the Panthers (0-1), who fell to 1-16 against the rival Hawkeyes.

Iowa opened the second half with a slim 17-13 lead and in need of a boost, when Tevaun Smith took a reverse to the left sideline and cut back across the field, avoiding a slew of charging Panthers for a 35-yard gain. He then caught a Rudock pass in the back of the end zone with one hand to put Iowa ahead 24-13.