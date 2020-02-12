Houston Roughnecks wide receiver opens up about viral puking moment during game

An XFL player had one of the most-talked-about moments during the league’s opening weekend but he probably would want to redo the incident if he could.

Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Kahlil Lewis was spotted throwing up while he was lining up for an extra-point play. The puking occurred after Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cam Phillips in the first quarter of their win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

XFL WEEK 1 RECAP: REBOOTED FOOTBALL LEAGUE RETURNS TO NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Lewis told ESPN on Tuesday he got a little too excited to see Phillips score.

“Oh, my gosh, everybody keeps hitting me up about that,” Lewis said. “I ran down the field when Cam scored and I was screaming. I caught myself screaming too hard. I was like, 'Oh, calm down,' but it was already coming back up. So I was just trying to hold it in. That's why it all came out at once.”

XFL TEAM FIRES DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AFTER FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON

Lewis told ESPN he started to receive GIFs of himself throwing up on the field and wanted to make clear why he was throwing up in the first place.

“I was just too excited,” he said. “I was screaming, and I had just chugged a whole Gatorade. It came up. That is all. It wasn't nerves. None of that, out of shape. Nothing everybody's been coming to me with; it's none of that at all.”

Lewis caught five passes for 45 yards and had a touchdown of his own.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston won the game, 37-17.