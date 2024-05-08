Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy will not rejoin PGA Tour player board after 'uncomfortable' response from other members

Rory McIlroy resigned from the board in November

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Rory McIlroy will not return to the PGA Tour Players Board as initially expected after he said the possibility of his return made some of the members feel "uncomfortable."

It was reported last month that McIlroy would return to the board as a player director, months after his shocking resignation from the position citing "personal and professional commitments."

Rory McIlroy at Masters

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 17th green during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.   (Warren Little/Getty Images)

He was set to replace seven-time PGA Tour winner Webb Simpson, who reportedly submitted a letter saying he wanted to resign but only if McIlroy replaces him.

But McIlroy confirmed this week that the move back on the board isn’t happening. 

"I think with the way it happened, I think it opened up some old wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before," he said ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, via ESPN. 

"I think there was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason." 

Rory McIlroy covers his head

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

McIlroy’s reinstatement would have been viewed as a chance to help improve the PGA Tour’s stalled negotiations with the Saudi financial backers of LIV Golf.

In June, the PGA Tour announced plans to broker a new partnership with the DP World Tour and LIV’s financial backer, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2023, was extended as the parties continue to work out the details.

Rory McIlroy stands on the green

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

While the deal with PIF was not finalized, the PGA Tour instead took on Strategic Sports Group as a minority investor in a deal that could be worth as much as $3 billion.

"I put my hand up to help, and it was, I wouldn’t say it was rejected, (but) it was a complicated process to get through to put me back on there," McIlroy added. "So that’s all fine, no hard feelings, and we’ll all move on."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

