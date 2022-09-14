Rory McIlroy takes hard line against LIV players at Ryder Cup: 'I've said it a hundred times'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy is certainly focused on keeping his perfect record in Italy ahead of this week’s Italian Open, but the decorated golfer is still thinking ahead to next year when he’ll return for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

And he’s not backing down on his position regarding LIV golf players and their potential to participate.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday ahead of this week’s tournament at the Marco Simone golf course just outside Rome, the newly crowned 2022 FedEx Cup champion said he is not open to the idea of LIV Golf players being included on Ryder Cup teams.

"I have said it once, I've said it a hundred times," McIlroy said. "I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team."

Team Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in "limbo" waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts, but McIlroy has his sights set on a "rebuild."

"The European team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it’s up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up," McIlroy said.

"I think we were in need of a rebuild anyway. We did well with the same guys for a very long time, but everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation."

For now, McIlroy will focus on going 2-0 in Italy. His one and only win in the country came in 2006 at the European amateur championship.

"So I’ve got a 100% record in this country, and I’d like to keep that going," he said.

The Americans won the Ryder Cup championship last year at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, defeating the Europeans for the first time since 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



