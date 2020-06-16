Roger Goodell's 'black lives matter' was long overdue, Ravens' Matt Judon says

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon ripped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a video conference with reporters Monday over his “black lives matter” speech.

Earlier this month, Goodell voiced support for Black Lives Matter, saying, “We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

Judon told reporters that the statement was long overdue.

“It’s not when Roger Goodell said black lives matter that now everybody can say it,” Judon said. “I think we should have been questioning why Roger Goodell didn’t say black lives matter when he was born, or when he became commissioner or when he was re-elected commissioner."

“It’s something people shouldn’t have to say. Black lives should always matter," he continued. "I don’t think it’s something that when one person says it, it’s like, ‘Oh now it makes sense.”

Goodell urged players to speak out and peacefully protest. Judon said he agreed with that part of the statement.

“There shouldn’t have been pushback,” he said. “It should have been like, ‘OK let’s help this man in his cause.' That was just his way of expressing it.”

Judon said the Ravens is talking about the best way to go about protesting.

“We are having very deep conversations about this because that’s real life for all of us,” the four-year veteran said. “We want to get ahead of it. We want to put an end to racism, whether that be on the football field or in the classroom, wherever that may be. There’s really no room for it in today’s world.”

Judon played in 16 games last season. He recorded 9.5 sacks and 54 combined tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.