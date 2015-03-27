Rockies' Gonzalez placed on bereavement list

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on the bereavement list due to a death in his family on Saturday.

Gonzalez could miss anywhere between three and seven games.

The 26-year-old is hitting .320 with 20 home runs, 79 RBI and a .542 slugging percentage this season for the last-place Rockies.

Colorado recalled outfielder Charlie Blackmon from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Gonzalez's place on the roster.

Blackmon, 26, hit .303 with five homers and 18 doubles for Colorado Springs this season. In 27 games in 2011, Blackmon hit .255 in 98 at-bats for the Rockies.