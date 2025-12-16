Rockets coach rips NBA officials after overtime loss to Nuggets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was fed up with how the team’s overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets was officiated on Monday night.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic poured in 39 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the 128-125 victory. Udoka expressed his dismay with the crew that was calling the game, including the foul shots that Jamal Murray received to tie the game at the end of regulation after an off-ball foul on Houston’s Amen Thompson.

"Ticky tack," Udoka said of the foul call that got Murray the free throw opportunities. "Went along with the game tonight. Not surprised by the crew we had out there.

"Just in general, I think it was a poorly officiated game I’ve seen in a long time," he added. "The two have no business being out there and the crew chief was acting starstruck so. Seen all kinds of inconsistent calls. I’m sure we should’ve gotten a few more techs."

The Rockets were called for 25 fouls and the Nuggets were hit with 28. However, Denver had 33 free throw attempts compared to Houston’s 26. Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas fouled out.

The final 1:40 of regulation had four ties and four lead changes, which was capped by Thompson’s foul on Murray – who had 35 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Denver had a seven-point lead in overtime but Houston got to within three points with 13 seconds left in the game. Alperen Sengun missed a contested 24-foot 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining. Sengun had 33 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

