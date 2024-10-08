Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Robert Saleh wearing Lebanese flag on sweatshirt in London game played factor in Jets firing, radio host says

Saleh has worn the Lebanese flag in the past as part of an NFL campaign, but some social media users were not happy with it

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Jets fire HC Robert Saleh after 2-3 start, 20-36 overall record with team | The Facility Video

Jets fire HC Robert Saleh after 2-3 start, 20-36 overall record with team | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho reacts to the New York Jets firing HC Robert Saleh after a 20-36 record and 2-3 start this season.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The New York Jets shocked many with the firing of Robert Saleh as head coach following back-to-back losses to move them to 2-3 on the year.

While owner Woody Johnson said that he consulted general manager Joe Douglas, he ultimately said he made the decision on his own. 

What factored into the decision for Johnson to relieve Saleh of his duties was not divulged other than him saying he felt it was the right time to do so. However, one long-time radio host pointed to Saleh’s wardrobe choice during the team’s London game against the Minnesota Vikings as a factor. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Saleh looks on

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Joe Benigno, who is a die-hard Jets fan and former radio host at WFAN, said he believed that Saleh wearing a black Jets sweatshirt with the Lebanese flag on his sleeve had something to do with his firing. 

"I gotta say something else, and I hate to get political, but I have to in this case," Benigno said while on "The Jake Asman Show" on Tuesday. 

ISLAMIC GROUP CALLS OUT JETS FOR FIRING ROBERT SALEH AFTER WEARING LEBANON PIN AMID ISRAEL WAR

"Saleh had the flag of Lebanon on his shirt the other day in London. Now, we all know what’s going on in the Middle East. There is no sugarcoating of what’s going on in the Middle East. We all know about Hezbollah firing all these rockets out of Lebanon, and all what’s going on there, into Israel.

"We know he is Muslim. I think he is representing the people of Lebanon, because I don’t believe the people of Lebanon really are happy with Hezbollah. I don’t think that’s the case at all. And I wonder if that has played into this in a way as well, because I did see this on the regular news that this was actually brought up."  

Robert Saleh with Lebanon flag on sweatshirt

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on from the sideline against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

There were some on social media who voiced displeasure with Saleh, who is of Lebanese descent, wearing the flag on his sleeve due to the current situation in the country. 

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed military group in Lebanon, has a violent history with Israel, and it only escalated amid the Israel-Hamas war. The flag was seen on the day Israel bombed Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, one day before the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

However, Saleh has worn the Lebanese flag patch last year as part of the NFL Heritage Program, which encourages players and coaches to honor their cultural backgrounds with patches and helmet decals on gameday. Saleh also wore the patch earlier this season. 

Saleh, who became the first Muslim head coach in the NFL when the Jets hired him in January 2021, is the son of Lebanese parents, who immigrated to the United States prior to him being born. 

Robert Saleh at podium

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his three-and-a-half seasons leading the Jets, Saleh owned a 20-36 record. He never had a season above .500 after going 4-13 in year one, followed by back-to-back seasons at 7-10. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.