Rob Gronkowski on the Patriots: 'Can't say' they 'are an easy organization to play for'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Rob Gronkowski is back, and he's speaking out about his former team.

After a one-year retirement, the future Hall of Fame tight end will return to the NFL and join quarterback Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending his first nine years in the league with the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, Gronkowski opened up to CBS Sports HQ about his time with the Patriots, saying he "can't say [the Patriots] are an easy organization to play for" before adding that he's "definitely" going to take things he learned in New England with him.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they acquired Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick from the Patriots for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

In his last year in the NFL, Gronkowski hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017, Gronkowski played in 14 games. He had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

For his career, Gronkowski piled up 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns on 521 receptions in 115 regular-season games. In 16 career playoff games, he had 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gronkowski will now join wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as viable options for Brady in what should be a potent Buccaneers offense.

