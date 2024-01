Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is bringing Gronk Beach back to Super Bowl week next month.

The latest edition of Gronk Beach will launch Feb. 10 at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

He previously hosted Gronk Beach in Vegas during the 2022 NFL Draft. Gronk, girlfriend Camille Kostek, his brothers and his father knocked the socks off of partygoers.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event. Past guests have included Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman and others. This year, world-renowned DJ Afrojack is expected to take the stage. Gronkowski, in an interview with Fox News Digital, teased that a special surprise guest will also be there.

The 34-year-old former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said his party habits have changed since he first launched the party before the 2020 Super Bowl but vowed to give it his all next month.

"When I started Gronk Beach about four years ago, I was still in my prime of partying, I would say. I was kind of like at the end of it," he said. "I was hanging pretty well at the party in Miami when the Super Bowl was in Miami. I think I showed up at 12 o’clock, actually. I was drinking the whole time and then, all of a sudden, it was 6. So, I hung for six hours.

"I don’t know if I can hang for that long, but I still got some left in my tank. And I’m saving it for Gronk Beach. I will not be at any other parties in Vegas at the Super Bowl because I’m saving it all, so I can go full, all out at Gronk Beach and give everything to my fans that will be there."

Gronkowski’s event during draft weekend was the highest revenue-generating day for the venue in Wynn’s history. Fans can purchase tickets to this year’s event starting Friday.

With the world descending on Las Vegas, you never know who will show up.