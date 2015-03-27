Rizzo says staff ace will be Nats' No. 1 priority

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says finding a top starting pitcher will be his "No. 1 priority going into the offseason."

Washington thought it had such a player in Stephen Strasburg, but the right-hander is expected to miss most or all of 2011 after having major elbow surgery.

Speaking before Wednesday's home finale against Philadelphia, Rizzo said Washington will seek to add via free agency or trade "a guy to head the rotation, a front-of-the-rotation guy to put everybody in what we feel is their proper place in the rotation."

As for other pressing needs, Rizzo said: "We need to get a four-hole hitter that plays first base. We understand that. We want it to be Adam Dunn. But if it isn't, we need to address that situation."