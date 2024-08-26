Riley Gaines rips Georgia Tech president in remarks to lawmakers: 'Why didn’t you protect me?'

Riley Gaines is set to speak Tuesday morning at the Georgia General Assembly’s Special Committee on Protecting Women’s Sports, more than two years after she tied transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the NCAA Championships held at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Gaines is expected to address Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera. In prepared remarks obtained by Fox News Digital, Gaines questions why Cabrera didn’t protect Gaines or any of the other female swimmers who took part in the championships.

"Dr. Cabrera, you knew that a 6’4" fully intact man was coming to compete against me, my teammates, and my competitors in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships," Gaines’ remarks read. "Do you have a daughter? You could have stopped it, you could have at least said, ‘not here, not on the campus of Georgia Tech University,’ but you did not. You had the chance at the outset to bring a sane, rational, science-based, perspective to the protection of women’s sport, but you looked the other way, and you did nothing. Why didn’t you intervene?

"The scientific evidence for immense male performance advantages in sport is overwhelming- I don't have to explain that to you or this committee, but you ignored the science to the harm of women.

"Your Georgia Tech University officials knew a naked adult man with full male genitalia was being authorized by Georgia Tech University to share a locker room with hundreds of college coeds who would themselves be naked, unable to hide, unable to protect our privacy. This was intentional, premeditated, sexual harassment, and it happened right here, in the capitol city of the State of Georgia, just a few blocks away the grounds of Georgia Tech University.

"Because you did nothing, that man walked into the women’s locker room at your university and saw me undressed down to nothing. I did not even know he had access to the women’s locker room until I heard a man’s voice and turned around and saw him a few feet in front of me, and I was unclothed. You allowed college women to be traumatized on your campus in this way. Why didn’t you protect me? Why didn’t you protect us?"

Cabrera apparently declined to testify before the committee, and Gaines called on him to redeem himself.

"Dr. Cabrera, if you want to redeem the past and protect women in college sports today, you can take a momentous step towards a more just future for women and for humanity," she added. "Thousands of women across this country and hundreds of girls who dream of swimming for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and more broadly who dream of competing in sports at all look forward to your response."

