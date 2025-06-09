Riley Gaines reveals gymnast sister's reaction to Simone Biles' personal attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines revealed in the latest episode of her podcast what her sister thought of Simone Biles’ personal attack on her as the debate over trans athletes in women’s and girls’ sports escalated.

Neely Gaines is an elite-level gymnast and was a Tennessee state champion in 2023. Riley Gaines spoke on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast about how they would work out together early in the mornings even with her younger sister’s hectic schedule.

Gaines said that her sister is a huge fan of Biles but the Olympic great’s social media posts aimed at the former NCAA All-American swimmer stunned her.

"So, I saw her this morning and she almost had tears in her eyes with this internal dilemma that she was facing," Gaines said. "She looks up to me so much as I would imagine many younger sisters do to their older sisters. She always tells me, ‘I want to be just like you.’ She’s as fit as can be.

"… But she loves Simone Biles and she saw me this morning and she’s like, ‘Riley, like, I thought you guys were on the same team. I thought you and Simone were fighting for the same things and amplifying and promoting the idea of women in sports what this looks like.’ And she said, ‘Clearly, you guys are not.’ She said it was all her gym could talk about – how awful Simone Biles treated me and the message that she sent to those young girls. It breaks my heart."

Biles went after Gaines as the fairness in women’s sports advocate reacted to a transgender pitcher competing in the Minnesota state softball championship.

"@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser," Biles wrote on X. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines responded to Biles' attack.

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet," Gaines wrote in response to Biles’ post. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

"Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."