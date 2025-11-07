Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Louisville Cardinals

Rick Pitino says he reached out to Terry Rozier to 'be of any help' after gambling indictment

Rozier played college basketball at Louisville under Pitino

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Rick Pitino shares biggest surprise about NBA player Terry Rozier's arrest Video

Rick Pitino shares biggest surprise about NBA player Terry Rozier's arrest

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reveals what surprised him most about his former player Terry Rozier's gambling arrest during an appearance on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry Rozier's college coach, Rick Pitino, reached out to his former player after Rozier was indicted in an illegal gambling case.

Pitino, who coached Rozier at Louisville, said he was "shocked" at the news of Rozier's alleged involvement and arrest "because Terry makes $22 million a year."

"It's not like him," Pitino told OutKick's Dan Dakich.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Terry Rozier and Rick Pitino

Louisville Cardinals guard Terry Rozier (left) and coach Rick Pitino celebrate against the Northern Iowa Panthers in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at KeyArena. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Rozier is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

"I love Terry. I texted him, ‘Terry, if I can be of any help. I love you, son. If there’s anything I can do to help you, please get a hold of me.' I don't know what's going on with him there. It doesn't sound like a person making $22 million is worried about a prop bet. That doesn't make any sense to me at all." 

Rozier's charges stem from a game in which he played less than 10 minutes, citing a foot injury. Multiple bettors placed high-stakes wagers on Rozier to perform poorly before the game, all of which won.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, admitted Rozier "told a friend" he would take himself out of a game early, which is "not a crime."

Terry Rozier playing for the Heat

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier  during the second half against the Washington Wizards March 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

EX-KNICKS STAR CHARLES OAKLEY MUST PAY MSG $642K IN ATTORNEY FEES AMID ONGOING COURT BATTLE OVER 2017 EJECTION

Neither Hornets officials nor betting companies were made aware of Rozier's plan, according to the indictment, and Rozier was not listed on the team's injury report.

After Rozier played just nine minutes and never returned, the bets won. Rozier and his friend, Deniro Laster, counted cash winnings at Rozier's home in Charlotte roughly a week later, the indictment says.

When asked if Rozier gave inside information for the purpose of illegal betting, Trusty said the answer was an "absolute not. Never happened."

Rozier was placed on immediate leave from the Miami Heat, the NBA announced shortly after the arrest, "and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities."

Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier looks to pass against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Spectrum Center. (Nell Redmond/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue