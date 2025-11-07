Rick Pitino says he reached out to Terry Rozier to 'be of any help' after gambling indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry Rozier's college coach, Rick Pitino, reached out to his former player after Rozier was indicted in an illegal gambling case.

Pitino, who coached Rozier at Louisville, said he was "shocked" at the news of Rozier's alleged involvement and arrest "because Terry makes $22 million a year."

"It's not like him," Pitino told OutKick's Dan Dakich.

Rozier is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

"I love Terry. I texted him, ‘Terry, if I can be of any help. I love you, son. If there’s anything I can do to help you, please get a hold of me.' I don't know what's going on with him there. It doesn't sound like a person making $22 million is worried about a prop bet. That doesn't make any sense to me at all."

Rozier's charges stem from a game in which he played less than 10 minutes, citing a foot injury. Multiple bettors placed high-stakes wagers on Rozier to perform poorly before the game, all of which won.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, admitted Rozier "told a friend" he would take himself out of a game early, which is "not a crime."

Neither Hornets officials nor betting companies were made aware of Rozier's plan, according to the indictment, and Rozier was not listed on the team's injury report.

After Rozier played just nine minutes and never returned, the bets won. Rozier and his friend, Deniro Laster, counted cash winnings at Rozier's home in Charlotte roughly a week later, the indictment says.

When asked if Rozier gave inside information for the purpose of illegal betting, Trusty said the answer was an "absolute not. Never happened."

Rozier was placed on immediate leave from the Miami Heat, the NBA announced shortly after the arrest, "and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities."

"The integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said.

