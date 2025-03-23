RFK Jr praises Novak Djokovic in social media post: 'First in courage'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services secretary, posted a photo of himself and tennis star Novak Djokovic on his social media account Sunday.

The two appeared to just wrap up hitting the ball around on the court. Djokovic is in Florida for the Miami Open as tennis players ramp up ahead of the French Open. Kennedy had glowing words for the Serbian star in his post.

"Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?" the Trump Cabinet official wrote.

Djokovic emerged as a polarizing figure during the height of the coronavirus pandemic over his refusal to receive the COVID-19 shot. He was forced out of Australia in 2022 after he entered the country to play the Australian Open. He was one of the players who had an exemption to enter the country after he tested positive for COVID weeks before the tournament started.

However, Australian border officials determined he didn’t meet the requirements for entry. Djokovic’s case went to the courts and his visa was later canceled. He was removed from the tournament, but went on to win it in 2023.

Djokovic has had no regrets over his decision to skip the COVID shot and stand up for his own principles.

He told "60 Minutes" in 2023 he was not "anti-vax" but rather "pro-freedom to choose" whether he wants to get a shot or not.