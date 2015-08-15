Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published
Last Update August 25, 2015

Report: Texas A&M, Adidas agree to SEC's largest apparel deal

By | FoxSports
MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies leaves the field following a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 56th annual Autozone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 29, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee. Texas A&amp;M won the game 45-37. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies leaves the field following a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 56th annual Autozone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 29, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee. Texas A&amp;M won the game 45-37. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and as far as apparel deals go in the SEC, they'd be right. Details recently emerged via the Portland Business Journal stating that the Aggies now hold the largest apparel contract in the SEC from their latest deal with Adidas.

Texas A&M will get a whopping $7.1 million dollars from Adidas this season, including $1.7 million in cash and $4.5 million in apparel and equipment. Oh but that's not all folks, A&M will get $200,000 in "retail activation" and $450,000 in marketing support. It's also guaranteed at least $333,000 in royalties.

Gig 'Em indeed.

The new deal between Texas A&M and Adidas will run until June 30, 2022. The only two schools with richer deals in the country are Michigan and UCLA, both of which are currently signed with Adidas as well.

(h/t Portland Business Journal)