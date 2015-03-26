Report: Jagr considering NHL return

Could Jaromir Jagr be plotting an NHL return?

According to reports in MLive.com and the Detroit Free Press, the agent for the 39-year-old forward has reached out to five teams to gauge their interest -- the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

Jagr hasn't played in the NHL since the 2007-08 season, with the Rangers. He's spent the last three seasons playing with Avangard Omsk in the KHL. He had 19 goals and 50 points in 49 games last season.

Jagr played 17 seasons in the NHL, with the Penguins, Capitals and Rangers. A five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, his 646 goals are 12th all-time, and his 1,599 points are ninth. He helped the Penguins win Stanley Cups in 1991 and '92. He also won the 1999 Hart Trophy and played in nine NHL All-Star games.