Report: Ex-slam dunk champ Rider abducts 1-month-old son

Police have ended the hunt for Ex-NBA player Isaiah Rider Jr., who allegedly abducted his 1-month-old son in Mesa, Arizona, according to a report from abc15.com.

In the report, Mesa Police Department spokesperson Michael Melendez said Rider Jr., 39, took his son around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Melendez said both were found in a cab around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report. Melendez said the boy, Isaiah Rider IV, was unharmed and in good health.

The boy was returned to his mother, while Rider Jr. was taken to police headquarters for an interview. Rider Jr. was released, and Melendez said a case will be submitted to the Maricopa Country Attorney Office for review, the report says.

According to Melendez, Rider Jr. is a known drug addict who can be violent and would likely run if confronted by police, the report says.

Rider Jr. has a history of run-ins with police. According to the report, last week he was arrested after allegedly assaulting his fiancee and refusing to pay for a cab fare.

Rider Jr. was drafted in 1993 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and last played with the Denver Nuggets in 2001.