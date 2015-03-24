Report: Crosby to have wrist surgery

Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist in the near future, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The paper cited a source as saying the procedure to repair damage that hindered Crosby's play during the playoffs "is not major." Crosby is not expected to miss any time next season, the paper reported.

The 26-year-old Crosby captured the NHL's MVP award after leading the league with 104 points in 80 games.