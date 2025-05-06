Reds rookie Tyler Callihan breaks arm crashing into wall while trying to make diving catch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Reds rookie Tyler Callihan broke his left arm during Monday night’s shutout loss to the Atlanta Braves while crashing into Truist Park's padded wall in Atlanta.

Callihan, who just made his MLB debut with the Reds last week, will undergo surgery in Cincinnati Tuesday to reset his arm.

"He's such a good kid. You feel terrible for him," Reds manager Terry Francona said after the 4-0 loss.

Callihan hustled to make what would’ve been an inning-ending catch in the third on a fly ball off the bat of Braves first baseman Matt Olson. After briefly making the catch, Callihan crashed into the wall in foul territory along the left-field line.

He rolled on the ground in pain. The ball fell out of his glove, which he immediately tossed, and grabbed his arm.

As Callihan was tended to and eventually helped off the field, Olson circled the bases, unsure of the call, resulting in a ​​two-run, inside-the-park home run.

The play was challenged by the Reds. A review confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory, and Callihan did not have control of it long enough for a catch.

"There's no good way to explain it," Francona said. "The kid is running full blast trying to do everything he can to save runs."

Monday night was Callihan’s fourth MLB game. Braves manager Brian Snitker empathized with him and wished the rookie a speedy recovery.

"I hate it for the kid," Snitker said. "He's just laying it out there for his club. ... Hopefully it is something they can set and heal good, and he can get on with his career."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.