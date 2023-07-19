Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand crushes go-ahead home run for first big league hit

Encarnacion-Strand launched an 0-2 slider 426 feet into the second deck

Associated Press
close
Christian Encarnacion-Strand's first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits home run

Cincinnati Reds Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Reds promoted Encarnacion-Strand on Monday and he went 0 for 3 in his big league debut, a game that was suspended because of rain and completed on Tuesday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand celebrates home run

Cincinnati Reds Christian Encarnacion-Strand gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

In Tuesday's second game, Encarnacion-Strand entered for Jake Fraley in the fifth and launched an 0-2 slider from Mauricio Llovero 426 feet into the second deck in left field.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits ball

Christian Encarnacion-Strand #33 of the Cincinnati Reds pops out in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on July 19, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Reds called up Encarnacion-Strand in hopes of sparking their offense. He hit .331 with 21 doubles, 20 homers and 62 RBIs with a 1.042 OPS in 67 games this year for Triple-A Louisville.